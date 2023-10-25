Sandy Kenyon sits down with actor Sean Young known for her roles in "Blade Runner" and "No Way Out."

Sean Young makes her Off-Broadway debut in 'Ode to the Wasp Woman'

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sean Young is best known for films like "Blade Runner" and "No Way Out," but she's taking on a brand new stage this month.

On Monday, Young makes her debut in a new play at the Actors Temple Theatre off-Broadway.

After appearing in dozens of movies and television shows since her rise to fame, Young is back in Manhattan as a performer - playing as a performer in "Ode to the Wasp Woman."

Playing as the title character, Young tells Eyewitness News reporter Sandy Kenyon that it was very real.

"And, Susan Cabot was a particularly tragic person," she says about her role. "You gotta be prepared for fame, and if you're not, it can have a damaging or difficult effect on you."

Young is not tragic, but she certainly has had her share of challenges.

Small parts in movies like "Wall Street" led to "No Way Out."

She also starred opposite Jim Carrey as "Ace Ventura" and Matt Dillon in "A Kiss Before Dying."

While Young may have fallen off the "A" list, she has still managed to work steadily.

"I've honestly been grateful the whole time," says Young. "And if I wasn't, people knew it."

Honesty is what writer-director Rider McDowell was quick to point out about when discussing Young taking on the role. "She's very honest, and I think when you're honest in an industry like Hollywood, you can step on some landmines."

Under McDowell's guidance, such mines are a distant memory now.

Tickets to "Ode to the Wasp Woman" is available here.

