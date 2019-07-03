Search for missing New Jersey couple in Barbados called off

By Eyewitness News
HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados (WABC) -- Authorities in Barbados called off the week-long search for a missing couple from New Jersey.

32-year-old Oscar Suarez and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Magdalena Devil, of Montclair, were last seen June 24th riding out to sea on a jet ski.

Authorities say they both wore life jackets.

The search covered more than 600 nautical miles and included police, the local coast Guard, regional security forces and the US Air Force.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley met with seven family members on Monday and her press secretary Roy Morris says she expressed condolences.

Suarez and Devil arrived in Barbados on June 22 for a one-week vacation in Holetown, on the island's west coast.

Two days later they set off over Caribbean waters. When they didn't return after about 30 minutes, police and the Barbados Coast Guard searched the waters but couldn't find them or the jet skis.

Suarez's mother says she texted her son later that day but he never responded.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

