Search for 2 men in bat attack, robbery in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men behind a violent robbery in the Bronx.

Video shows one of the suspects swinging a baseball bat.

He's accused of attacking a 27-year-old man last Tuesday, June 1st around 8 p.m. near Carroll Place and McClellan Street.

Police say the robbers hit the man with the bat and stole the victim's keys and chain.

Then, they ran off in an unknown direction.



He was taken to the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

