The search is on for the suspect behind a violent carjacking in the Bronx.Police say a 48-year-old woman was sitting in her car on Intervale Avenue around 8: 25 p.m. Friday, when a man opened the driver's side door.He attempted to pull her out of the car and at one point took out a knife.During the struggle, the victim told the individual she had money in her purse.Once the woman was out, the suspect stole her car.She suffered a cut to her hand, but wasn't seriously hurt.Her car was later found nearby, but her purse was gone.The suspect is described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, 6'0" tall, and 160-200lbs.He was last seen wearing dark colored knit hat, a two-tone varsity jacket with the letter "M" on the front, dark colored pants, dark colored sneakers and he was wearing a backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).