Search for attacker after subway conductor punched in face at Manhattan station

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who attacked a subway conductor at an MTA station in Harlem.

The violent encounter happened on December 11 at the station on 145th Street and Lenox Avenue.

Authorities say the northbound 3 train had just pulled into the station when the suspect punched the 34-year-old conductor in the face.

The attacker then ran between two train cars and jumped onto the platform.

The conductor was treated for pain to his face and neck at Harlem Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

