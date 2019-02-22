Search for man who groped teen twice on Bronx bus

Police released video of the man they say groped a teenager girl on a Bronx bus twice.It happened Wednesday morning while the 15-year-old victim was riding the Bx2 bus with her 13-year-old sister.Police say the suspect rubbed the older teen's inner thigh.That's when she and her sister got up and moved.As they attempted to leave, he grabbed the victim's buttocks before they exited the Burnside Avenue stop.He exited the bus as well and ran off.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 24-25 years old, 5'8", with a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, red or pink headphones, a green hooded coat, red sweatpants, and tan work boots.Anyone with information in regard to this male's identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------