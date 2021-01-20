Search for missing 11-year-old girl in Ramapo

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- Police in Ramapo are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.Swann Barrett left her home on Buena Vista Ave. in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo on Wednesday at around 10 a.m.Police say she left on her own.She was last seen wearing a black jacket, and blue jeans.Swann is 4' 6" tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. She is thin and has a medium complexion. She has long hair and was last seen wearing it down. Swan has brown eyes, and black hair.If you see Swann please call the Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400.----------