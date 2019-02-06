HOLBROOK, Suffolk County (WABC) --Suffolk County police are searching for the suspect in a parking lot stabbing.
It happened on Christmas Eve outside a bar in Holbrook.
Overnight, police released this picture of the man they're looking for.
Police say he stabbed a man outside the Back Porch on Grundy Avenue.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube