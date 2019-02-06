Suffolk County police are searching for the suspect in a parking lot stabbing.It happened on Christmas Eve outside a bar in Holbrook.Overnight, police released this picture of the man they're looking for.Police say he stabbed a man outside the Back Porch on Grundy Avenue.The victim was not seriously hurt.Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).----------