Search for suspect in Holbrook Christmas Eve stabbing continues

HOLBROOK, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Suffolk County police are searching for the suspect in a parking lot stabbing.

It happened on Christmas Eve outside a bar in Holbrook.

Overnight, police released this picture of the man they're looking for.

Police say he stabbed a man outside the Back Porch on Grundy Avenue.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).

