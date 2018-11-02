BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say attacked and robbed a woman in Brooklyn in September.
Authorities say the incident began on September 24 at approximately 6:30 p.m. when a man followed a 23-year-old woman near Linden Boulevard and Bristol Street in Brownsville.
Newly released surveillance video then shows the suspect attempting to remove the woman's property and striking her several times.
Police then say a 79-year-old man tried to intervene by yelling out to help, but the suspect struck him multiple times, causing slash wounds to his right leg and hand.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The male victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries while the female victim was not hospitalized.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
