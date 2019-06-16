Man killed by driver that fled the scene in Longwood section of the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday on Austin Place in the Longwood section.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was struck and was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

Police believe the driver was in a green GMC Yukon SUV that fled the scene.

Related topics:
longwoodbronxnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struck
