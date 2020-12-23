Search on for man who pushed, robbed 88-year-old woman in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 88-year-old woman is recovering after she was pushed to the ground and robbed in Midtown.

The attack happened Sunday night on West 57th Street.

Police released video Tuesday that shows the suspect they are looking for. Authorities say he walked up behind the woman and pushed her to the ground before stealing her wallet.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries to her leg and face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal club in Queens early Sunday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityelderly womanelderlywoman injuredmuggingcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
Police: Man shot, killed while standing on NYC street
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
Pizza flies off shelves of LI shop after being robbed, vandalized
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Father charged with murder of daughter, leaving body in NYC park
Dog at Long Island animal shelter to receive life-changing surgery
Show More
PA college student helping tutor kids of frontline workers
Arrest made after FedEx driver shot while delivering packages
AccuWeather Forecast: Calm before storm
LIVE | Watch ABC7NY's holiday Yule Log
Driver plows into grandma, boy in stroller in NYC crosswalk, flees scene
More TOP STORIES News