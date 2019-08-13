Police searching for mask-wearing armed robber in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are on the lookout for a man they say robbed a gas station while wearing a mask on Sunday night.

Authorities say a man wearing a black and red mask and holding a handgun entered a Mobil gas station in Coram on August 11 at approximately 9:55 p.m. and demanded cash from an employee.

The employee then handed over an unknown amount of cash and the suspect got away.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

