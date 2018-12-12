Police in New Jersey are searching for the person who stabbed a store owner multiple times during a violent robbery.It happened at Krauszer's Food Mart in Linden on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m.Police say a man walked into the store claiming he wanted to buy lottery tickets, but he instead wandered around for half an hour without buying anything.When the store owner then asked the man to leave, he went around the counter, demanded money and stabbed him several times in the back, neck and chest.The store owner spoke to Eyewitness News by phone from his hospital bed on Wednesday night."Right away, he pulled out the knife. One big knife out of his pocket," the store owner said. "And he told me, 'Alright, you know what's going on.' I said, 'Yeah, I know what's going on.'""I opened the door and just ran outside, yelling 'Help, help,'" the store owner said.The attacker remains on the loose.He's described as being approximately 5'10", dark hair, wearing khaki or brown colored pants and was last seen in the area of W. 12th Street & Winans Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Linden Police Department at 908-474-8500.----------