Police hunt for woman who slashed man walking his dog in the Bronx

Police say a woman slashed a man in the face after a dispute in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a woman who slashed a man across the face as he was walking his dog in the Bronx.

It happened April 6 on East 161st Street in the Morrisania section.

Police say the woman slashed the 47-year-old man with an unknown sharp object following a dispute.

She fled the scene on foot northbound on 3rd Avenue.

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital for a laceration to the left side of his face.

The suspect is described as a black woman 30 to 40 years old, 5'7" to 5'8", with an orange or red purse and a black and white backpack; last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, an orange shirt, blue jeans and orange or red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

