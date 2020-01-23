Surveillance video shows missing Alabama girl 'willingly' get inside SUV before disappearance, police say

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen roughly two days ago.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Amberly Flores, who was last seen in Pelham Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

Pelham police said surveillance video shows the girl "willingly got into a dark Mercedes SUV" near the Green Park South mobile home community. Authorities haven't yet confirmed who was driving the vehicle.



Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a pink backpack, police said.

Pelham police are sharing images of the dark-colored SUV and seeking help from the public to track down the vehicle and its driver.

If you've seen Amberly or the vehicle, Pelham police ask that you contact them at 205-620-6550.
