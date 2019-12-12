Search underway after 8- and 10-year-old siblings fail to show up at Bronx school

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- A search is underway for 10- and 8-year-old siblings who left their Bronx home Thursday morning but never showed up at school.Police say 10-year-old Christy and 8-year-old Douglas Valentin were last seen leaving their apartment located on Castle Hill Avenue around 8 a.m.The school, PS 182, then notified the parents at 10 a.m. that the children were absent from school.Douglas Valentin was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and was carrying a Mickey Mouse book bag.Christy Valentin was wearing blue jeans and a pink book bag.Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Juan Rodriguez at 718-542-5530 or the Detective Bronx Borough at 718-378-8083.----------