Search underway for missing teenager with autism in Bronxville

BRONXVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A search is underway in Westchester County for a missing teenager with autism.
17-year-old Mel Harris was last seen around 6:30 Thursday night at the Bronxville Public Library.
The teen was with an adult when he vanished.
He was wearing a red jacket and red jeans.
