Search underway for missing teenager with autism in Bronxville

By Eyewitness News
BRONXVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A search is underway in Westchester County for a missing teenager with autism.

17-year-old Mel Harris was last seen around 6:30 Thursday night at the Bronxville Public Library.

The teen was with an adult when he vanished.

He was wearing a red jacket and red jeans.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
bronxvillewestchester countymissing children
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Witness: Many dead in mosque shooting in New Zealand
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Show More
Gang member pleads guilty in 2005 LI murder of basketball player
Queens subway station set to close down for 9 months
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
'Jersey Shore' club owner: Town discriminates against minorities
Israel strikes Gaza targets following Tel Aviv attack
More TOP STORIES News