Live hand grenade removed from house in Secaucus, NJ

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bomb squad unit was tasked with removing a live hand grenade from a home in New Jersey Thursday night.

Secaucus Police said one live hand grenade was secured by the Jersey City Police Bomb Squad along with some ammunition that appeared unstable.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that the man who lived in the Secaucus home was Vietnam veteran who died earlier in the week.

The bomb squad removed all the dangerous materials from the house.

The home and surrounding area has been deemed safe.

