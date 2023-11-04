New York officials announce $3.4 billion in federal funding to advance Second Avenue subway project

Marcus Solis is in East Harlem with the latest on the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway construction.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Relief is on the way for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, who are currently living a transit desert.

Construction is set to begin for the long dormant Second Avenue subway line in East Harlem.

The plan is to extend the Q line from 96 Street into East Harlem and across 125th Street to meet up with Metro North, and the 4, 5, 6 lines.

On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, and Representative Adriano Espaillat hosted United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in East Harlem to formally announce the next steps in the completion of this second phase.

"This project has been decades in the making, and will extend the existing line to East Harlem, an area often considered a transit desert," said Hochul. "With support from President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, Leader Schumer, Congressman Espaillat and the entire New York Congressional delegation, we are finally getting this done."

Just last week, Representative Espaillat and Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced a full funding grant agreement for the Second Avenue Subway Phase 11 (SAS II) project issued by the Federal Transit Administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration signed the $3.4 billion Full Funding Grant Agreement on Saturday.

"New York City has the most extensive public transit system in America, yet there are still transit deserts that don't have easy access to the subway-including those communities where people are most likely to rely on public transit to get around," said Buttigieg. "The extension of the Second Avenue Subway will make it possible for thousands of New Yorkers to get to work and school, access healthy groceries and health care, and see their loved ones-all while easing congestion on other subway lines and reducing carbon pollution."

MTA

That $3.4 billion federal funding will bring subway access that has been promised for decades to tens of thousands of New Yorkers.

The 1.8-mile extension of the Q line along the east side of Manhattan to 125th Street will not only improve reliability and mobility, but also relieve overcrowding on the Lexington Avenue Line, which transports 200,000 riders per day.

"Thanks to the investments we made in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Second Avenue Subway has now received the largest Capital Investment Grant in the history of the CIG program," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "These are no longer abstract. Billions of dollars passed in Congress, but now it's across the country like here in New York and in East Harlem in particular. It's becoming real: real in terms of jobs and real in terms of better transportation."

The $7.7 billion extension project is the second of four planned phases to extend the Second Avenue Subway to improve the region's public transportation network.

The project is expected to be completed in eight years.

