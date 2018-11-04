Security concerns raised over 'El Chapo' trial in Brooklyn

On Monday, the trial of the Mexican drug lord known as 'El Chapo' will begin in Brooklyn with a jury selection. His ruthless reputation is sparking security concerns.Joaquín Guzmán or 'El Chapo' was extradited last year to face US drug conspiracy charges.He is accused of having a hand in dozens of murders, and smuggling more than 200 tons of cocaine.Guzman's criminal pedigree prompted authorities in New York to hold him in solitary confinement in a high-security wing of a federal jail in Manhattan that has held notorious terrorists and mobsters.For pre-trial hearings, authorities transported the Mexican drug lord to and from jail by shutting down the Brooklyn Bridge to make way for a police motorcade that included a SWAT team and an ambulance, all tracked by helicopters.At the time, the judge noted the expense and logistical nightmare it could create - particularly for New Yorkers who rely on the bridge to commute.The trial could last as long as four months.Now there's speculation that a special cell for Guzman has been set up deep inside the Brooklyn courthouse.Keep in mind, El Chapo escaped jail twice in Mexico through a tunnel.Jury selection is set to begin Monday.Jurors will be kept anonymous and escorted to and from the courthouse by federal officers.Heavily armed federal agents will turn this place into a fortress.----------