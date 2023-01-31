New Jersey lawmakers considering 'Seinfeld' telemarketing bill

A new telemarketing bill in New Jersey was inspired by the sitcom "Seinfeld."

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey lawmakers are considering a new bill targeting telemarketers inspired by the famous TV sitcom "Seinfeld."

The legislation would require telemarketers to identify themselves and what they are selling within the first 30 seconds of the call.

The bill's sponsor nicknamed it the "Seinfeld Bill" because of a famous scene.

"Why don't you give me your home number and I'll call you later?" Jerry Seinfeld said on the show.

"Uh, well I'm sorry, we're not allowed to do that," the telemarketer said over the phone.

"Oh, I guess you don't want people calling you at home," Seinfeld said.

"No."

"Well, now you know how I feel," Seinfeld said.

"New Jerseyans should know who they're talking to on the phone and what's being sold to them by telemarketers," said Senator Jon Bramnick (R - District 21).

Telemarketers would also be banned from making unsolicited calls between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The bill has already passed the Senate Commerce Committee.

