Selena Gomez shares personal troubles, triumphs in new documentary 'My Mind and Me'

Entertainer Selena Gomez admits she was a bit nervous about the release of the movie "My Mind and Me," which documents some six years of her life. It centers on her battles with lupus and mental illness, as well as her paths to recovery.

"After all the things I've walked through and me standing here having this conversation with you and the mental space that I'm in, I don't regret it. And I'm really glad I'm doing it," said Gomez.

The documentary, which begins a limited theatrical run and also starts streaming on Apple TV+ this week, opened the Los Angeles AFI Fest.

Gomez says facing her health issues has been tough, but she sees a bright side in trying to help others.

"This is probably my dark, darkest moments, and it's terrifying," said Gomez. "But I want there to be some sort of visceral reaction that's not about me, but that's about the conversation around mental health. I was definitely in a darker place, and I and I hope that by me sharing my story, it will help other people to do the same and have a relationship with their own mental health."