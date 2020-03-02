Senator Schumer proposes $8 billion bipartisan plan for coronavirus funding

LAKE SUCCESS, Nassau County (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer says he's working to get emergency funding to cover the millions of dollars local hospitals and governments could spend on coronavirus in the next few months.The senator unveiled a plan to deliver these entities an injection of federal funding in the upcoming emergency deal he will negotiate to pass this week.The press conference was held late Monday morning at Northwell Health Labs in Lake Success.He is in the midst of negotiating the bipartisan plan the federal government will follow to fund the attack on the virus."I want to assure our institutions throughout the state that the dollars will be there," Schumer said.Senator Schumer proposed an 8.5 billion plan and he expects that the final agreed-upon number will be close to $8 billion.The senator said the bill will be on the floor of the House Wednesday or Thursday, the Senate shortly after, and then the president's desk as soon as possible. Schumer said that President Trump said he would sign it."This plan eases the local burden and makes sure you don't have to skimp, because there is no skimping when it comes to your health," Schumer said."Within the next week we'll be able to do our own testing and we're working with the proper authorities," said Dr. Dwayne Breining, Executive Director, Northwell Health Labs.The hospital says they've already spent $5 million in preparation of having to test for the coronavirus in the Long Island area.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.