Video shows serial burglary suspect on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a string of burglaries on Staten Island.
Police say the man broke into 17 businesses between May 14th and June 22nd.
Investigators believe he gained entry by breaking through security gates.
To date, the thief has gotten away with $6,000 in cash, electronics and cigarettes.
Police are trying to track him down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you recognize him.
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
