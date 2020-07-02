Video shows serial burglary suspect on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a string of burglaries on Staten Island.

Police say the man broke into 17 businesses between May 14th and June 22nd.

Investigators believe he gained entry by breaking through security gates.

To date, the thief has gotten away with $6,000 in cash, electronics and cigarettes.

Police are trying to track him down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you recognize him.

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citystaten islandburglarynypdcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racetracks, casinos, amusement parks reopen today in NJ
Demolition underway after building collapses in Brooklyn
This is the question that left Gov. Cuomo completely stumped
AccuWeather: Very warm and moderately humid
2 people found shot to death in car in Bronx
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Show More
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Gun sales background checks hit all-time high
Fireworks explode in hands of men trying to protect kids
Which masks protect those around you best?
NY COVID-19 cluster linked to house party with symptomatic host
More TOP STORIES News