Serial groper commits 3 attacks in 20 minutes in Bronx

Three people, one a young teen, were groped in a matter of minutes in the Bronx by the same man.In the first incident, you see the suspect grab a 25-year-old woman's behind as she walked past him in the Claremont section, on the night of May 11th.Police say he then followed her around the corner, rubbed himself on her, then ran away.Police say just 20 minutes later, he walked up to a 14-year-old girl and groped her, and then did the same thing to 19-year-old woman.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).