Service dog named Nela stolen during Manhattan home invasion robbery

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who broke into an apartment on the Upper West Side and stole a dog and other possessions.Authorities say the two men pushed their way into a first floor apartment on West 83rd Street around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and held a man at knife-point before stealing his fully grown chocolate Labrador, along with a PlayStation 4, a debit card and cell phone.Police say the dog, named Nela, appeared to be a service animal of 21-year-old victim Thomas Dorcey.Fortunately, the dog was found uninjured and roaming the street not far from the apartment.The PlayStation was found smashed on the sidewalk, and it may have dropped during the getaway.Dorsey suffered bruising to his face but refused medical attention, while his 18-year-old girlfriend was uninjured.The suspects are described as two Hispanic males wearing all black, with one wearing a ski mask over his face.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------