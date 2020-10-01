Suspect posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee in New York City, police say

The incident was reported inside Peaches N' Klean at 2815 8th Avenue on Sept. 18 just after 10 p.m.
The suspect engaged the 23-year-old victim in conversation before walking around the counter, grabbing the victim by the neck, shoving her against the wall and grabbing her chest.
He stopped when a second employee walked out of the bathroom and ran away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
