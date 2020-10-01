Suspect posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee in New York City, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6694969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An alleged shoplifter is dead after being confronted by a 7-Eleven worker on Long Island early Thursday.

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who posed as a customer and sexually abused an employee at a laundromat.The incident was reported inside Peaches N' Klean at 2815 8th Avenue on Sept. 18 just after 10 p.m.The suspect engaged the 23-year-old victim in conversation before walking around the counter, grabbing the victim by the neck, shoving her against the wall and grabbing her chest.He stopped when a second employee walked out of the bathroom and ran away.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------