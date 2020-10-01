Suspect posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee in New York City, police say

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who posed as a customer and sexually abused an employee at a laundromat.

The incident was reported inside Peaches N' Klean at 2815 8th Avenue on Sept. 18 just after 10 p.m.

The suspect engaged the 23-year-old victim in conversation before walking around the counter, grabbing the victim by the neck, shoving her against the wall and grabbing her chest.

He stopped when a second employee walked out of the bathroom and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

