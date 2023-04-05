Police released video and photos of a man wanted in the sex abuse of a woman in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Man wanted in sex abuse of woman in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man they say sexually abused a woman in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

They say that on March 13 at 8:33 a.m. the 28-year-old victim was working in the basement of a building on Myrtle and Nostrand Avenues.

That's when the man approached her and allegedly grabbed her breast.

Police say he then pushed the victim down and attempted to pull down her pants.

When she screamed, the man ran from the location on foot on Nostrand Avenue.

The man is described as having a medium build with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

