A woman is suing Port Authority after she was sexually assaulted in a Newark Airport parking garage

The attack took place days after the new, $2.7 billion Terminal A opened to the public

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is suing Port Authority and others for security lapses after she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage at Newark Liberty International Airport last year, according to a complaint filed Thursday.

The attack took place on January 18, 2023, just days after the new, $2.7 billion Terminal A opened to the public. The unnamed victim, 59, was sexually assaulted on Level 4 of the Conrac parking facility as she went to retrieve her car.

The assault was captured on video.

Thomassal Watkins, 40, pled guilty to charges of first-degree aggravated assault on December 11.

The complaint alleges that the absence and lapses in security within the terminal and parking garage led to the assault.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that it is well known within the travel industry that airports and their parking facilities are targets for criminal activity.

Investigators found that about an hour before the assault, Watkins had been loitering inside Terminal A. He had just been released from jail.

While inside the terminal, Watkins approached several female employees and harassed a cleaning attendant who reported his behavior to a supervisor, investigators learned.

The lawsuit alleges that Watkins was allowed to leave the terminal, and he proceeded to the unmonitored parking garage where he stayed for about 30 minutes.

At no time while inside the terminal or parking garage was Watkins approached by security, the lawsuit claims.

When the victim exited the garage elevator to walk to her car, she heard footsteps rushing up behind her. When she turned, she was struck and thrown to the ground by Watkins who then assaulted her.

Watkins fled the scene on foot.

The victim immediately called for help and reported the attack. Minutes later, Watkins was apprehended inside the parking garage.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified sum as damages to compensate the victim.

