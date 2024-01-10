Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos declared dead after missing for 4 years

DARIEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A missing mother of four in Connecticut has been declared dead after missing for more than four years.

Gloria Farber, Jennifer Farber Dulos' mother and guardian of her children, petitioned for the court to declare Jennifer dead to protect her children's assets.

The declaration of death was officially issued by a judge back on October 24, 2023.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May 2019, dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

After she was reported missing, police found blood at her home and in her car. Her body was never found.

Her ex-husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested in January 2020 and charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping in connection to Farber Dulos' disappearance and presumed death.

After pleading not guilty, he died by suicide a few days later.

His girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, was also arrested for her alleged role in the crime and was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Traconis' trial begins Thursday in Stamford.

