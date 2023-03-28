Man wanted for alleged robbery, sexual assault of 73-year-old woman in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on an urgent hunt for a man who they say sexually assaulted and robbed an elderly woman inside her home in the Bronx.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.

They say the 73-year-old victim woke up in her home to the unknown suspect on top of her, demanding money. The suspect then continued sexually assault her.

He fled southbound on Yates Avenue, leaving with the victim's bank card and pin number.

The victim was not seriously injured.

The attacker is described as a male, approximately 5'8" to 5'11" tall and between 150-160 pounds, with wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue hat, black pants with a green stripe, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

