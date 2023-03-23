No evidence of suspect, shots fired at Monmouth University; curling iron mistaken for weapon: Police

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A shelter in place order at Monmouth University has been lifted, after nearly four and a half hours of commotion and confusion.
Students, faculty, and staff at the school had been sheltering in place since around 9:15 Wednesday evening, over reports of a possible armed suspect and shots fired.
Police are now saying there is no evidence of that.
Authorities now say this was a mistake. After interviews, they found the person of interest was carrying a curling iron mistaken for a weapon.
