No evidence of suspect, shots fired at Monmouth University; curling iron mistaken for weapon: Police

Last night's shelter in place has been lifted. After interviews, police found the person of interest was carrying a curling iron mistaken for a weapon, officials said.

Multiple agencies were on the campus searching for a possible armed suspect

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A shelter in place order at Monmouth University has been lifted, after nearly four and a half hours of commotion and confusion.

Students, faculty, and staff at the school had been sheltering in place since around 9:15 Wednesday evening, over reports of a possible armed suspect and shots fired.

Police are now saying there is no evidence of that.

Authorities now say this was a mistake. After interviews, they found the person of interest was carrying a curling iron mistaken for a weapon.

