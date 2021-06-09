Shocking video shows moment MTA bus crashes into Brooklyn building

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Bus footage shows driver crashing into building

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows the frightening MTA bus crash in Brooklyn where a driver slammed into a small building.

Footage from inside the bus shows the driver removing the brakes, then rear ending another vehicle twice before careening into the brownstone building Monday.
EMBED More News Videos

At least sixteen people were injured when an MTA bus lost control and jumped a curb, crashing into a building in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.



He also appears to have narrowly missed at least one other occupied car.

A row of parked cars got in his way.

A total of 16 people were hurt, but fortunately most left with minor injuries.

The MTA says the crash does not look like it was caused by mechanical error.

The exact cause is still being determined, but senior officials believe actions by the driver will end up being the cause.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the MTA bus crash in Brooklyn.


They say the driver may have been distracted, or his foot may have gotten stuck between pedals.

"Thank God that nobody got killed," neighbor Corey Demetrio said. "It literally went through somebody's house."

The 55-year-old driver, who has been on the job for 13 years, wasn't seriously injured. Officials say he has no major safety record infractions, only minor collisions.

The bus remains in the brownstone at 174 Lincoln Road Wednesday, after the Department of Buildings determined the structural stability is compromised and the building is no longer safe to occupy.

The Buildings Department says before the bus can be removed, the building owner must install shoring to prevent a potential collapse.

All residents in the building have been offered emergency relocation assistance.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynnew york citymtafdnybus crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting facing several charges
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms
NJ superintendent put on leave after refusing to make masks optional
Gas station attendant stabbed in chest after fight with customer: Police
COVID Updates: NY 7-day avg. positivity drops to lowest in nation, per JHU
Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op, probe finds
Show More
NYC launches illegal fireworks crackdown ahead of July 4th
No injuries after shots fired near Texas air force base
Tribeca Festival opens with 'In The Heights' screenings
Judge reinstates teacher suspended for transgender remark
Buying your first home in a red-hot housing market
More TOP STORIES News