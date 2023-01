2-year-old among 4 shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WABC) -- A two-year-old boy was among four people shot in Maryland.

The shooting occurred on a commercial strip within walking distance of several museums in Baltimore.

One man has died of his injuries and a man and a woman are in critical condition. Police say the toddler is in stable condition.

A six-year-old has critical injuries from a car crash that happened as a result of the gunfire.

One man is in custody, but it is not clear whether he was the shooter.