NYPD responds to shooting at Bronx subway station

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx responded to a report of shots fired at a subway station early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue in the Longwood section.

A person apparently fled the scene.

2 and 5 subway trains are not stopping at Simpson Street in both directions due to the police investigation.

