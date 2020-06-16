NYPD responds to shooting at Bronx subway station

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx responded to a report of shots fired at a subway station early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. at Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue in the Longwood section.
A person apparently fled the scene.
2 and 5 subway trains are not stopping at Simpson Street in both directions due to the police investigation.
