Deadly shooting outside McDonald's in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn.

New video showed officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder before running off.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Investigators believe it may have been dropped by the victim.

There have been no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyndowntown brooklynmcdonald'sshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 firefighters hurt as fire burns through home on Staten Island
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
AccuWeather: Filtered sun, moderate humidity
Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases
7 train smashed windows could limit train service: MTA source
Parents struggle with back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
Show More
Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes
Search for injured hawk after it perched on trooper's patrol car
Man arrested in vandalism attack on NY Assemblywoman
Hurricanes brewing? 2 new tropical depressions form on the same day
Election Updates: Biden accepts nomination, vows to unite US
More TOP STORIES News