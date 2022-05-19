Staten Island EMT shot in the back of an ambulance by a man they were trying to save

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11855999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has the latest information on the Buffalo shooting suspect.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- An on-duty EMT was shot in the back of an ambulance by a patient Wednesday night.An EMT was administering aid to a patient on board an ambulance when the patient suddenly fired a handgun.The paramedic was hit in the shoulder. They were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive.This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.----------