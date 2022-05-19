Staten Island EMT shot in the back of an ambulance by a man they were trying to save

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- An on-duty EMT was shot in the back of an ambulance by a patient Wednesday night.

An EMT was administering aid to a patient on board an ambulance when the patient suddenly fired a handgun.



The paramedic was hit in the shoulder. They were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

