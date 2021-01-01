1 dead, 2 injured in Queens marking first homicide of New Year in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating the first homicide of the New Year in New York City.

It has been been a violent start to 2021.

At least seven people have been shot already in the city.

That includes a triple shooting outside a Queens hotel that was fatal.

A 20-year-old man died in front of the Umbrella Hotel on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens just after 1:10 a.m.

A 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

EMBED More News Videos

The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.



In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet that traveled through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.

The victim was inside her home on Lincoln Avenue in the City Line section of Brooklyn when she was shot just after midnight.

She was hit in the leg and taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

The city preliminarily ended last year with at least 457 homicides, the last was a 26-year-old man shot in a car in the Jamaica section of Queens Thursday night.

ALSO READ: Times Square nearly empty at start of 2021

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citybrooklynfatal shootingshootingnew year's day
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple vehicles crash on Major Deegan Expressway, 3 injured
1 dead in 4-alarm Yonkers apartment building fire
Cleanup underway after nearly empty 2021 ball drop in Times Square
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
AccuWeather: Turning colder before rain to start 2021
COVID Live Updates: Just 2.7M vaccinated, falls short of 20M goal
Show More
Newark police critically injure suspect in shooting
Teen charged, new video shows bikers attacking taxi in 2nd incident
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in NYC home invasion: NYPD
Pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling vaccine
Dealership manager rescues elderly driver lost 100 miles from home
More TOP STORIES News