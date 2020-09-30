Woman killed when stray bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens woman was shot and killed when a stray bullet went through the window of her home.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:47 a.m. on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.



Her 14-year-old son found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and called 911.

EMS responded and pronounced 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga dead at the scene.

The NYPD has released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.

"A woman was shot, murdered, in her own home," Deputy Inspector Julie Morrill said. "We do not see anything like a shootout situation... There appears to be a theft occurring at the time - an attempted theft of a bicycle that was locked up in front of this location. The theft that was occurring ended. The bike was not taken by these perps. A shot rang out. at this time it is still under investigation as to who fired that shot "

"These individuals were on the street outside that location when the shot rang out, and any information that you can give us on them or the thefts of bikes in that area would be greatly appreciated," Assistant Chief Galen Frierson, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, said.

EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals in this video



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Neighbors and police say it's a nice residential area. There have been some bike thefts, but not much crime in general.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about the horrific incident saying, "This is what senseless gun violence does - it destroys families."



Later the same morning, three people were shot, one fatally, at a car wash in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jackson heightsqueensnew york cityshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Vote 2020 Town Hall: What to know before Election Day
COVID LIVE | Governor Murphy gives daily briefing in NJ
NYC to issue fine for mask defiers, daily positive cases back below 1%
2-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in NJ playground
Welcome back, bring your mask! NYC indoor dining resumes
Van pulls up outside car wash, gunman opens fire: 1 dead
NJ reports coronavirus 'outbreaks' at 11 schools
Show More
COVID-19 causing 'historic decimation of the Hispanic community' expects say
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
Judge upholds conviction of man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
NYC erroneous ballot issue extends onto Long Island
More TOP STORIES News