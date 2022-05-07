gun violence

1 man dead, another injured after gunman fires shots into Brownsville barbershop

By
Fatal shooting at Brooklyn barbershop

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One man is dead and another is in the hospital after shots were fired into a barbershop in Brooklyn Friday night.

Police are searching for a man who walked up to Champion Cutz on Chester Street in Brownsville and began shooting into the barbershop.



Several bullets broke through the glass and two men were struck.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old was struck in the leg.

Both men were transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where the 45-year-old man was pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.

It's unclear if the men were the intended target of the suspect. Police believe both men were customers in the shop.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the scene.

