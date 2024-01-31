Search for shooter after woman shot and killed in Ramapo

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a shooter after a woman was shot and killed in Ramapo on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on Inwood Drive just before 9 a.m.

Sources say the shooting appears to be domestic.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Ramapo PD at 845-357-2400.

Few other details were released.

