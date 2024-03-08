  • Watch Now
Man in critical condition after shooting at Midtown recording studio

WABC logo
Friday, March 8, 2024 10:15AM
Man in critical condition after recording studio shooting
LIndsay Tuchman has details.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head at a Midtown recording studio.

Officials say the 26-year-old Bronx man was shot on the 11th floor of the building just after 12:40 a.m. Friday,

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say four men fled from the studio on foot. One of the men was described as a man in his 20s with a Nike sweatshirt.

Police did not recover any weapons at the scene and have not released a motive.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video in the building and the neighborhood as the investigation continues.

