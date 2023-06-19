Police say a large group of people were gathered, possibly for a barbeque, when shots rang out at around 2 a.m.

3 men injured in shooting in the Rockaways; Police seek suspect

HAMMELS, Queens (WABC) -- Three men were shot early Sunday morning in the Rockaways.

Police say a large group of people were gathered, possibly for a barbeque, when shots rang out at around 2 a.m.

The shooting took place along Beach Channel Drive at 96th Street, authorities said .

Officials say a 56-year-old man was hit in the right arm, a 37-year-old in the torso, and a 21-year-old in the buttocks.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and there is no known motive in the shooting.

