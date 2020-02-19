Suffolk County Homicide squad investigating deadly shooting

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday.Police say the initial call came in at approximately 3:50 p.m.Officers responded to the shooting scene on Court Street in North Amityville.So far there is no information on the victim or the suspect or what lead to the shooting.Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------