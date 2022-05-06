Man shot, another stabbed during violent incident in the Bronx

It happened on Westchester Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen and a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh.
Both were taken to Lincoln Medical Center and are expected to survive.
It's not clear what sparked the violence.
So far, there are no arrests and neither victim is cooperating with police.
ALSO READ | Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch' who cursed him: NYPD
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube