Man shot, another stabbed during violent incident in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- One man was shot and another stabbed during a violent incident in the Bronx.It happened on Westchester Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday.A 33-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen and a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh.Both were taken to Lincoln Medical Center and are expected to survive.It's not clear what sparked the violence.So far, there are no arrests and neither victim is cooperating with police.----------