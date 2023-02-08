2 students, adult shot outside charter school in Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two students and an adult were shot outside a school in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet Street around 2 p.m.

A 37-year-old man, believed to be a security staff member, was grazed in the neck, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the thigh.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital while the teenagers were both taken to Bellevue Hospital.

All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.