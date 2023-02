1 person shot near Times Square in New York City

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person was shot at 43th Street and 8th Avenue in Times Square, according to police.

There's a massive police scene in Times Square where a man was shot and is currently in critical condition.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released yet.

Police have shut down 8th Avenue while they investigate.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.