Video shows shootout involving Maserati in Highbridge, Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video shows a shootout in a Bronx neighborhood involving a Maserati.
The NYPD released video of the incident, which took place in June on West 171st Street near Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section.
The shootout involved two groups of men.
No one was hurt, but there was damage to the rear door, window, and bedroom wall of a nearby apartment building.
Police are working to track down the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you have information.
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
