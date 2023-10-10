20 toys and gadgets are listed at their lowest price of the year for Prime Big Deal Days

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is offering some of the best deals of the season and is the perfect type to scoop up the perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season. For those shoppers who don't want to buy unless it's the absolute best deal, we've got the perfect round-up for you. The list below includes popular products that are being sold at their lowest price of the year. Shop comfortably knowing that you can't get this product any lower than the price you'll pay during Prime Big Deal Days!

Prime Big Deal Days is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers and new deals will be available between October 10th and 11th. Don't have Prime? Sign up here. For more of our favorite product picks, check out our best deals on big brands for even more deals and savings.

Electronics

- Apple iPad (9th Generation)

- Fire HD 8 tablet

- JBL Clip 4 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop

- Holy Stone HS720E GPS Drone

- Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

- Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked

Home and Kitchen

- iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

- Nonstick, White Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Sets

- Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief

- Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Appliances

- Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

- Ninja CI105BRN Foodi Power Mixer System

- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

- Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

Toys and Games

- MAGNA-TILES Dinos 5-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

- LEGO Star Wars at-at Walker

- Osmo-Little Genius Starter Kit

- LEGO City Stuntz Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge