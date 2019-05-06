2019 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

To say thanks to all the great educators, many businesses are offering freebies and deals to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.
Monday marks the first day of Appreciation Week. It's also Nurses Week - check out those deals.
The week aims to raise awareness on just how important teachers are.
All week long, several businesses will offer deals for teachers.
Some offers vary by location. Remember to call ahead to confirm.
Arby's: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.
Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels.
Cicis Pizza: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.
MOD Pizza - Buy one, get one free pizzas or salads on 5/7
Pei Wei: From Monday through Friday, teachers get 33% off regular entrees when they present their teacher ID. This offer is only for in-restaurant purchases.
Pluckers Wing Bar: Teachers get a free appetizer and half-price glasses of wine Friday.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12. Also, nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs.
Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and "those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does," the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant's app with promo code TEACHERS.
Texas de Brazil: At this restaurant, you can get a "heroes discount," as they call it, any time. Texas de Brazil offers a 20% discount for service members, EMS and teachers on dinner and lunch prices (salad area-only, too). The promotion is valid once you show a badge or ID.
Everyday Deals:
Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.
Barnes and Noble - 20-25 percent off publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use.
Banana Republic - 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.
J. Crew - 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.
West Elm- 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.
